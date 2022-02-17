Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 103.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.11% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $50,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 27,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after buying an additional 70,923 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.