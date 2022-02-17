Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.46% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $56,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,911,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $104.17 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91.

