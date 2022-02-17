Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,125 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.47% of Chimera Investment worth $51,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

CIM opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

