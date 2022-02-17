Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.45% of Onto Innovation worth $51,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 183,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.