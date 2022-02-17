Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €164.67 ($187.12).

Shares of EPA SU traded down €1.06 ($1.20) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €145.74 ($165.61). The stock had a trading volume of 778,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €154.09. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

