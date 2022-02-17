Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €8.30 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.59) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.34) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.38 ($8.38).

Shares of ETR CBK traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €8.58 ($9.75). 6,762,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.44. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of €9.12 ($10.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

