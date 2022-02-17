Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RY opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

