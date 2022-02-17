Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.74 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.66 billion.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$144.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$140.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$133.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$106.27 and a 12-month high of C$149.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,423.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.15.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

