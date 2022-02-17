Royal Bank of Canada Sells 183,491 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183,491 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.30% of Rollins worth $51,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

