Royal Bank of Canada Sells 41,486 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,486 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.75% of Ingevity worth $49,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 60.4% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingevity by 5.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 90.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 181,245 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $66.65 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

