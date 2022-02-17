Royal Bank of Canada Sells 41,874 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,874 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 16.22% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $47,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04.

