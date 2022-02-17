Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,644 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.55% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $47,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.55 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

