Royal Bank of Canada Trims Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price to $7.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANGI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,987. Angi has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Angi by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the third quarter worth about $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 2.8% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the second quarter worth about $528,000. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

