Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of AmerisourceBergen worth $54,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,330,000 after buying an additional 65,812 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

NYSE ABC opened at $142.73 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,138 shares of company stock worth $21,500,618 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

