Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.47.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $110.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69.
About Royal Gold
Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.
