Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $110.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.