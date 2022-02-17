Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 855,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,480. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

