Royale Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $137,714.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.26 or 0.07043670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,121.06 or 1.00387256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00048915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00050292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,665,274 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.