RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. RPC reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

RES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

RES traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. 47,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. RPC has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 266.76 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,592,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 82,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 46.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 148,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RPC by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth $126,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

