RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. RPT Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.05 EPS.

Shares of RPT stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after acquiring an additional 195,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 73,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

