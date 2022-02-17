Ruler Protocol (RULER) Achieves Market Cap of $1,531.30

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.72 or 0.07088169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,905.52 or 1.00020751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

