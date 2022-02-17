Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Purchases $259,886.06 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $259,886.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $262,870.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,600 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,896.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $264,948.65.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,499.20.

Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 72,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

