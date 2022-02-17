Rupee Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Rupee has traded 245.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $103,160.99 and approximately $18.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

