Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 882.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 531,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 30,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

