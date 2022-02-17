Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $804.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after buying an additional 72,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

