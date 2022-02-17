RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.98

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 27422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

RWEOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($54.55) to €46.50 ($52.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.