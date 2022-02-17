Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $94.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.84. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 273,809 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,903,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,009,000 after acquiring an additional 258,667 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 61,353 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

