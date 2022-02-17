Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 1,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

