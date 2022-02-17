Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €140.00 ($159.09) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €125.00 ($142.05).

SAF traded up €1.00 ($1.14) on Thursday, reaching €116.00 ($131.82). The stock had a trading volume of 688,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($104.95). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €108.12 and a 200-day moving average of €109.65.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

