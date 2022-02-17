Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.