Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Short Interest Up 31.5% in January

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 319,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Saia by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saia by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Stephens lifted their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $6.78 on Thursday, reaching $267.97. 180,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.27 and its 200-day moving average is $283.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

