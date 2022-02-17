salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $483,506.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $526,746.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total transaction of $501,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $496,156.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $525,366.00.

CRM stock traded down $11.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.03. 8,813,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.53. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.