Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

SAND has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

