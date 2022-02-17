Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Cormark issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.05.

Shares of SSL opened at C$8.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,440 shares in the company, valued at C$5,408,901.34. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

