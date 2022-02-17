Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.51

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and traded as high as $48.99. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 876 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Santa Cruz County Bank shares are going to split on Wednesday, March 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

