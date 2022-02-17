Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.51

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and traded as high as $48.99. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 876 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.98.
Santa Cruz County Bank shares are going to split on Wednesday, March 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCZC)
Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.
