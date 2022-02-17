Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Announces Final Dividend of $0.12

Santos Limited (ASX:STO) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1193 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 20th. This is a boost from Santos’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Santos Company Profile
