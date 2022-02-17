Sapiens International (SPNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
SPNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Sapiens International Company Profile
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
