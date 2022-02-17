Sapiens International (SPNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

