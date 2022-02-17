SBank Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (STS)

SBank (CURRENCY:STS) traded 92.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One SBank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SBank has a total market capitalization of $12,650.67 and approximately $58.00 worth of SBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SBank has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SBank

SBank (STS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. SBank’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,650,000 coins. SBank’s official Twitter account is @SbankCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SBank is www.sbankcapital.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STS is designed to be a scalable, fast, secure, and fair decentralized- beyond blockchain project, leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and consensus algorithm which keeps all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling SBank

