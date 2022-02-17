Scala Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1,975.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.13 or 0.07113144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,797.63 or 0.99857749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00049263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003071 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

