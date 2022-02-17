Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €7.50 ($8.52) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.98) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($10.00) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.70 ($8.75).

FRA:SHA opened at €6.70 ($7.61) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.09 and its 200 day moving average is €7.12. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

