Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $581.82

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 581.82 ($7.87) and traded as low as GBX 570 ($7.71). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 572 ($7.74), with a volume of 174,103 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 581.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £938.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

In other Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund news, insider Julia Goh bought 5,000 shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 569 ($7.70) per share, with a total value of £28,450 ($38,497.97).

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

