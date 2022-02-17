Schrödinger (SDGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Schrödinger to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $28.03 on Thursday. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,703.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 185,411 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $4,130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 68,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.