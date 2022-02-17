Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,880 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $17,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.23 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64.

