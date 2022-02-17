Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $48,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SCHA stock opened at $95.85 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.41 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

