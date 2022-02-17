Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Position Increased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,227,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,178 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.31% of Scientific Games worth $185,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

SGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.