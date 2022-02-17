Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 73,641 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$10.50 million and a PE ratio of -18.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.88 million for the quarter.

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

