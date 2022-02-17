Scorpio Tankers Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $950.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

