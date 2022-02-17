Scorpio Tankers Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

STNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

STNG opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

