Scott P. Ryan Sells 1,820 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $57,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GNTX stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 48,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,335. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 105,725 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

