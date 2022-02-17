Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.47 ($81.22).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €52.14 ($59.25) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.93. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €50.70 ($57.61) and a 52-week high of €73.36 ($83.36).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

