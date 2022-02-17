ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $39.76 million and $40,410.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,886,280 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

